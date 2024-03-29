McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,633 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $118.29. 146,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
