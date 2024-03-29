McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $150,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,434 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. 13,421,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,826,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

