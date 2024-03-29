Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

