iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,744 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.77. 8,086,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

