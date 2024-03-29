SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Salesforce by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,439,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.18. 4,892,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,268. The firm has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.19 and a 200 day moving average of $252.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

