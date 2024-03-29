Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $635,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $13.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,010.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,539. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $834.14 and its 200-day moving average is $472.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

