Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:V traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.