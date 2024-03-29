Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

