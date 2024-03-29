Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $18.69 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

