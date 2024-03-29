1,524 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

ZTS traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

