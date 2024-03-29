AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,326,844. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

