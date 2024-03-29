Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. 2,289,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Free Report

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

