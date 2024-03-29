Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

