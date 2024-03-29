The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $383.57 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

