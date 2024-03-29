TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. 11,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

