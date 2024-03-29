Ethereum Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,495.25 or 0.05034950 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $419.68 billion and $12.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,734 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

