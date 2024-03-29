Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $193.38 and last traded at $192.99. Approximately 4,471,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,430,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

