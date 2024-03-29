Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 0.2%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $54.81. Approximately 8,032,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,372,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.
Insider Activity at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,686 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.