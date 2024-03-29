Inscription Capital LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RSP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. 3,728,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

