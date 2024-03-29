Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. 1,144,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.05 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

