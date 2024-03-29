Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 214 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 3,994,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

