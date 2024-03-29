Inscription Capital LLC Takes $217,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HDV stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 395,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,299. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

