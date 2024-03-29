Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,668 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.08. 28,296,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,563,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

