Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.29

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 306913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

