MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.07

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 555225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,588,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

