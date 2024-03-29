Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.02

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.02 and last traded at $106.51, with a volume of 96076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Post by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Post by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Post by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

