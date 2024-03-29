Witan (LON:WTAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $249.50

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.15), with a volume of 772100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.15).
Witan Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 231.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Witan Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. Witan’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.
Insider Transactions at Witan
Witan Company Profile
Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Witan
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.