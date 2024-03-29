Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.85

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $96.85, with a volume of 64260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 41,180 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.