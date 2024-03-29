Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.71

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 659785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after buying an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 573,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.