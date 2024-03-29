SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.66

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 1173302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

