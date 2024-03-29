SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.01

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.01 and last traded at $123.01, with a volume of 7896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.