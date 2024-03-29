Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.27

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.27 and last traded at $154.15, with a volume of 418904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

