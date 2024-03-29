Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.50

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUVGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 374013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.