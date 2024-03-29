Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.50

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 374013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

