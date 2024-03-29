Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

Featured Articles

