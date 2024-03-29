Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 22000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

