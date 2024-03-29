Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 232.0% in March

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the February 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

JPOTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

