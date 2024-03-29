Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Up 241.3% in March

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 241.3% from the February 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GROM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

Further Reading

