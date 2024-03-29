CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $319.94 and last traded at $320.59. Approximately 2,253,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,263,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.25.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $2,469,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

