TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCTM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56. TCTM Kids IT Education has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of adult professional education, and childhood and adolescent quality education services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an education platform that combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

