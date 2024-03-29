TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TCTM Kids IT Education Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCTM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56. TCTM Kids IT Education has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
