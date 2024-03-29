Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declines By 26.9%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,294. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.