TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSIW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

