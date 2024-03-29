36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

36Kr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 6,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,915. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

