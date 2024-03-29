Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Decreases By 27.2%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,429. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

