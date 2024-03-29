American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 370393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
American Lithium Stock Performance
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
