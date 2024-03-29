Short Interest in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Declines By 27.9%

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PMGMW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 729,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 299,517 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 35.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,037,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 273,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $105,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

