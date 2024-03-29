Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the February 29th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Research Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 39,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,448. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $52,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,068,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 119,657 shares of company stock worth $325,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

Research Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSSS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.