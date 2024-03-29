General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 208.3% in March

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of GEVI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,649. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
About General Enterprise Ventures
