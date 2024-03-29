Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Up 215.1% in March

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 215.1% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Shares of BKRIY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.12.
About Bank of Ireland Group
