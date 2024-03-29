Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Up 215.1% in March

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 215.1% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKRIY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.12.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.