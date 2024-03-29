Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.75

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 25490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

RAY.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.91. The stock has a market cap of C$387.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

