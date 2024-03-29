SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 126.63%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,237,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

